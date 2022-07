Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Islamic New Year.

"On the occasion of the Hijri year 1444, I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to the Muslims of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world," Barzani said.

He added, "I ask God Almighty to make the advent of the new Hijri year a source of happiness and pleasure for all, and that peace and stability prevail in our region and on all of humanity."