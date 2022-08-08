Leader Barzani calles Kurdish parties to adopt the “brotherhood” principle

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, congratulated the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party on its founding anniversary.

"I congratulate you on the 46th anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party, and I wish you success," Leader Barzani said in a statement.

"I value your sacrifices and struggle within the Kurdish liberation movement." The KDP head added.

Barzani called all political parties in Kurdistan to adopt the principles of "brotherhood, consensus, and the supreme interests of the people of Kurdistan."

Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party is a political party in Kurdistan Region.

The party was founded in 1976 by a band of socialists led by Saleh Yousefi, a Kurdish newspaper owner and political activist.

It maintains a Peshmerga force under its direct command, most recently involved in the fight against ISIS.

The party is currently led by Mohammed Haji.