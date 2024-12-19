Leader Barzani and UN envoy address government formation and terrorism threats

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) Leader, Masoud Barzani, met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, Mohamed Al-Hassan, to discuss steps aimed at forming the new government terrorism threats.

According to a statement from Barzani's headquarters, the meeting focused on the ongoing political talks and steps taken by the region's political factions to establish the new government and manage affairs during these critical times.

Regarding the situation in Syria and the broader region, the talks centered on the risks of a resurgence of terrorism and extremist ideologies. “The possibility of terrorist infiltration from Syria was identified as a serious threat that could have repercussions for Iraq and the broader region,” the statement continued.

Leader Barzani and UN envoy also addressed the importance of security coordination between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi federal government on the terrorist infiltration threat.

The statement concluded, “Both parties expressed hope for a return to calm in Syria, wishing for stability in the country and the resolution of its issues through dialogue and agreements that serve the interests of the Syrian people.”