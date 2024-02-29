Leader Barzani and Armenian President emphasize trade relations and regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), leader Masoud Barzani, met with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan at his resort in Saladin.

According to Barzani's headquarters, the meeting discussed various issues, including boosting economic ties between Yerevan and Erbil and Baghdad-Erbil relations.

Armenian President praised the progress and security achieved in the Kurdistan Region, commending Barzani's leadership in "creating a secure environment and fostering coexistence among the diverse components of the Kurdistan Region, and countering terrorism and extremism."

On his part, leader Barzani emphasized "the historical relations between the peoples of Kurdistan and Armenia" and expressed gratitude for "Armenia's respect for the rights of Kurds residing in the country."

Both leaders affirmed their belief that "peace is the fundamental solution to address the region's challenges, ensuring a better future for generations to come."

Addressing the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal Iraqi government, the KDP head stressed the importance of adhering to the constitution as the "key approach to resolving differences."

Today, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Armenian President, Vahagn Khachaturyan, at Erbil International Airport, arriving from Baghdad, where he held talks with Iraqi officials, including President Abdul Latif Rashid.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, during the official visit, a meeting is scheduled between the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the Region and a delegation from the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia (UMBA.) to boost trade relations.