Leader Barzani advocates for coalition government in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish leader and President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, met with the Polish Ambassador to Iraq, Marcin Kubiak.

According to a press release from his office, Barzani expressed his desire to form “a coalition government in the Kurdistan Region that reflects the electoral entitlements of its representation.”

Leader Barzani highlighted the significance of the Kurdish parliamentary elections, noting that the peaceful participation of the Kurdish people in the elections was “a source of pride for all.”

He added that with the successful conduct of the elections, “the process of forming the government and negotiations between the parties would also be completed successfully.”

For his part, the ambassador congratulated the Kurdish leader on the successful parliamentary elections recently held in the Region, emphasizing that “Poland places great importance on the role of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq and the development of the area.”

According to the final results for the Kurdistan Region's sixth parliamentary elections, the PUK won 15 of 38 seats, while the KDP secured 39 seats region-wide.