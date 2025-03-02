Leader Barzani, PMF chief discuss political, security developments

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Leader Masoud Barzani met on Sunday with Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) chief Faleh Al-Fayyad to discuss political and security developments in Iraq and the region.

A statement from Barzani’s office said the meeting, held in Salahuddin resort in Erbil, addressed political and security issues, focusing on relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad.

The visit coincides with the Iraqi parliament’s efforts to pass the PMF Service and Retirement Law, which, if approved, would require Al-Fayyad to retire as he has reached the legal retirement age.

Sources told Shafaq News that the Shiite Coordination Framework leaders have agreed to replace several heads of commissions and institutions in line with the current political agenda, with State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki actively pushing for a candidate of his own to lead the PMF.

Fayyad has led the PMF since 2015 after being appointed by then-Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi. Before that, he held several security positions, including Iraq’s National Security Adviser.