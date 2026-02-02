Leader Barzani, CF delegation discuss presidential election

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani met on Monday with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, alongside a delegation from the Coordination Framework (the largest Parliamentary bloc), to discuss upcoming constitutional requirements, most notably the election of Iraq’s President.

In a statement, Al-Sudani’s media office said the meeting also addressed completing the formation of the federal government in line with the results of the parliamentary elections.

The delegation accompanying Al-Sudani included Hadi Al-Amiri, Secretary General of the Badr Organization; Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, head of the Al-Asas Coalition; and Abbas Radhi, Secretary General of the Coordination Framework.

According to the statement, the talks also covered regional developments, with particular focus on the situation in neighboring Syria.

Participants stressed the importance of unifying Iraq’s national political discourse when addressing regional developments, in a way that reinforces Iraq’s position and protects what the statement described as the country’s supreme national interests.

Earlier, Iraq’s parliament gave Kurdish political blocs one week to break the deadlock over choosing the country’s next president.

The Iraqi Council of Representatives failed to convene its scheduled session to elect a president, with the meeting postponed until “further notice” due to a lack of quorum.

Under Iraq’s informal power-sharing arrangement, the presidency is reserved for the Kurdish component, while the premiership is held by a Shiite figure and the speakership of parliament by a Sunni.