Lawyers demand access to jailed PKK leader after rumors of his death

Shafaq News / lawyers for jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan demanded urgent access to him yesterday after rumors of his death in Turkey circulated on social media.

In a statement, the Asrin Law Office said that it takes such claims very seriously, adding that it had not been able to meet Ocalan for a long time.

The PKK leader’s last phone call was to his brother in March 2020.

However, his lawyers have submitted numerous applications to see him, but they have been refused by the authorities, in violation of his rights under international law.

Ocalan has been in isolation for most of his time in prison, being held on the island of Imrali in the Sea of Marmara since 1999.

“Once again, we urge the political and administrative authorities to end the isolation,” the Asrin Law Office said, adding that it was applying for an urgent visit to the PKK leader.

For his part, the Kurdistan Community System Relations official, Hiwa Zagros, stressed the need to take into account the news received from the Turkish media regarding Ocalan's health situation.