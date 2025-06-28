Landmine kills shepherd in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News - Erbil

On Saturday, a young man was killed when a landmine exploded in Sidekan district, north of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to the Erbil Directorate of Mine Affairs, Sadiq Osman had entered the area to herd sheep when the explosion occurred, causing his immediate death.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance continue to pose a serious threat across Iraq and Kurdistan. In 2024, at least four people were killed and seven others injured in landmine incidents within the Kurdistan Region.

While the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Mine Action Agency cleared nearly 3 million square meters of contaminated land last year, approximately 40% of hazardous areas—more than 700 square kilometers—remain uncleared.