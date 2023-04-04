Landmark oil agreement between Baghdad and Erbil paves way for resolving longstanding Issues, PUK leaders says

Shafaq News/ Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the ousted co-leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), lauded the groundbreaking oil agreement between Baghdad and Erbil as a "cornerstone" in addressing the lingering issues between the central and regional governments, stressing that the accord would play a pivotal role in ameliorating the living conditions of citizens.

"W wholeheartedly embrace the accord between the Kurdistan region and Baghdad concerning the sale of the region's oil," he said in a statement on Tuesday, "we have tirelessly pursued and advocated for this objective over the past years, applying pressure to improve the living conditions of citizens and secure the financial rights and entitlements of the citizens of the Kurdistan region."

Sheikh Jangi censured the government delegations affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) for their lack of earnestness in reaching such an agreement and for creating impediments.

"Fortunately, these endeavors have come to fruition today, as the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi Federal Government have ultimately reached a consensus," he added.

Sheikh Jangi congratulated the people of Kurdistan and extolled the judicious decisions of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Prime Minister and the Iraqi Prime Minister. "This agreement serves the interests of the people of Kurdistan and possesses unique significance," he continued.

Talabani highlighted that the agreement "will serve as a cornerstone in resolving the long-standing issues between the Kurdistan region and Baghdad within the framework of the constitution," adding that it will contribute to "bolstering oil revenues, augmenting the legal legitimacy of oil sales, and facilitating the participation of all international companies in the process of extracting oil in Kurdistan without apprehension or trepidation."

Despite the provisional nature of the agreement, Sheikh Jangi regarded it as "an essential foundation for the general budget law project," voicing his hope that both sides would fully and comprehensively implement the agreement and adhere to it, culminating in a definitive, long-term accord.

He reminisced on the past years of oil sales being a source of affliction for the people of Kurdistan, expressing hope that "this time, within the ambit of this agreement, oil will transform into a wellspring of prosperity and welfare."

Sheikh Jangi urged the Kurdistan Regional Government to expeditiously disburse the withheld salaries of employees, reestablish trust between the populace and the government, recommence work on service projects, and ensure a dignified, autonomous life for the citizens and youth of the region.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and the Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced a preliminary agreement to resume oil exports from the region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, following its suspension last week due to a court ruling in Paris in favor of the Iraqi Federal Ministry of Oil.