Lahur Sheikh Jangi establishes new party in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the former co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, has obtained approval from the Kurdish Ministry of Interior to establish a new party called "Towards the People."

Jangi's media office officially abandoned the logo and flag of the PUK, replacing it with the emblem of the newly formed party.

Sources revealed that Sheikh Jangi's press office removed all references to the PUK from official documents and social media pages.