Labor Day: President Barzani pledges better safety for workforce

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday reaffirmed support for workers’ rights, underscoring their central role in rebuilding and advancing development across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement marking International Labor Day, Barzani praised workers along with their unions and organizations around the world. He stressed the importance of enforcing labor laws and ensuring safe, fair working conditions that protect dignity and secure a decent standard of living.

The president also paid tribute to workers who lost their lives in the line of duty, urging relevant authorities to assume responsibility for supporting their families and providing the necessary assistance.