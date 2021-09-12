Kuwait provides one million euros worth of medical aid to the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Al-Barzanji, announced today that Kuwait has provided one million euros worth of medical aid to the Kurdistan region.

This came in a joint press conference held with the Kuwaiti Consul General, the Governor of Erbil, and the President of the Barzani Charitable Foundation.

Al-Barzanji said during the conference, "We are happy to receive today this medical equipment and devices from Kuwait, since we desperately need them to confront COVID-19", indicating that the aid is estimated at 1,200,000 dollars.

He added that this is not the first time that Kuwait supports the region.

"We are still facing COVID-19, and we are currently increasing the number of beds in hospitals to accommodate the patients."

For his part, Erbil Governor Umid Khushnaw, expressed appreciation for Kuwait that also provided 7100 food baskets to the Barzani Charitable Foundation for distribution to the displaced and refugees in the region.