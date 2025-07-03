Kurdistan vows full support to UN mission in Iraq

Shafaq News - Erbil

On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Mohammed Hassan, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

In a statement, the Presidency’s media office highlighted that the discussions focused on the political landscape and overall situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides emphasized the importance of close cooperation and coordination with UNAMI, while also exchanging views on recent developments in the Middle East and their broader regional implications.

سه‌رۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى له‌گه‌ڵ نوێنه‌رى تايبه‌تى سكرتێری گشتيى UN کۆبووەوەhttps://t.co/6fTTJiwDpG pic.twitter.com/xhQPD3zWBJ — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) July 3, 2025

President Barzani acknowledged the support provided by the United Nations and UNAMI across various sectors, reaffirming the Region’s commitment to facilitating the mission’s efforts throughout its mandate.

“We stand ready to provide all necessary support to ensure the success of UNAMI’s work during these challenging times,” the statement read.

In turn, Hassan highlighted the cooperation demonstrated by parties within the Kurdistan Region toward UNAMI’s work, underlining the necessity to shield Iraq from the repercussions of ongoing regional tensions.