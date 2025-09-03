Kurdistan to repatriate 25 youths released from detention in Libya

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations announced that 25 Kurdish youths recently released from detention in Libya will soon be returned home.

In a statement, the department indicated that the procedures for their return have been completed, with passports and flight tickets issued, adding that the group is scheduled to arrive in the Kurdistan Region on the 10th of this month.

In August, six other Kurdish youths were released from Libyan prisons and repatriated to the Region following similar coordination between the KRG and the Iraqi embassy, the statement pointed out.

In recent years, Libya has become a major transit point for Kurdish youths attempting irregular migration to Europe, where many have faced detention or exploitation by smugglers — a pattern underscoring the risks that have prompted repeated interventions by the KRG and Iraqi authorities.