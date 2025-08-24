Kurdistan frees 25 Kurdish migrants detained in Libya

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Sunday, the Kurdistan Region’s Department of Foreign Relations announced the rescue of 25 Kurdish migrants who had been detained in Libya, confirming preparations for their return.

In a statement, the department noted that Libya has become a transit route for irregular migration to Europe, with some young people from the Region and neighboring countries attempting to reach Italian shores through the country. However, many are arrested by security forces and face harsh conditions.

A few days earlier, six youths had already been released from detention and returned to the Region through coordination between the Department of Foreign Relations and Iraq’s embassy in Libya.

Senior adviser to the department, Salim Basha, explained that the main challenge in repatriation was the loss of passports, which smugglers had taken to prevent their return. He said the Iraqi embassy issued temporary travel documents, while the Kurdistan Region’s Interior Ministry will provide the necessary logistical support.