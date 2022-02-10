Report

Kurdistan to produce electricity from solar power

Date: 2022-02-10T12:55:30+0000
Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Ministry of Electricity, Kamal Muhammad Salih, would implement two projects to produce 100 megawatts of electricity from solar power for the governorates of Erbil and Duhok.

Today, The Kurdish Minister of Electricity, Kamal Muhammad Salih, had signed two contracts with the Zagros Group and Ster Group to implement the two projects in one year.

The two projects, each producing 50 megawatts, are being implemented through investment.

The Minister of Electricity had said in a press statement that “we could produce about 7000 megawatts of electricity if fuel is available.”

