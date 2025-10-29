Iraq approves solar projects in Kirkuk to expand renewable energy

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

The administration of Kirkuk, northern Iraq, approved several sites for new solar power plants as part of the Iraqi government’s plan to expand renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, Governor Rakan Taha announced on Wednesday

During the Kirkuk International Solar Energy Exhibition, Taha said the new stations will help ease pressure on the national grid and reduce power outages, particularly during peak demand in summer. He added that the local government will provide all administrative and technical facilities to ensure swift implementation in coordination with the Ministry of Electricity and relevant investors.

The exhibition will run for several days, featuring technical showcases and expert discussions on the future of green energy in Iraq amid growing government interest in promoting environmental sustainability and investment in the sector.

Iraq remains heavily dependent on oil, which fuels most of its electricity generation and dominates its exports. However, frequent power shortages, gas flaring, and reliance on imports have pushed the government to diversify its energy mix.

Iraq recently launched a $6 billion renewable energy plan to produce 12 gigawatts of green power by 2030, partnering with TotalEnergies, Masdar, and PowerChina. Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel announced that the initiative will add 10,000 megawatts to the national grid as part of Iraq’s broader effort to modernize its energy sector and strengthen energy security.