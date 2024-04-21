Kurdistan submits April payroll lists to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has submitted payroll lists for all its employees and workers for April to the Iraqi federal government in Baghdad, the KRG Ministry of Finance and Economy said on Sunday.

The ministry's media office, in a brief statement, confirmed their intention to "fund the salaries of all Kurdistan Region ministries and institutions, following verification of the submitted lists."

Last week, the KRG Ministry of Finance and Economy said preparations were underway to finalize April's payroll data and salaries would be distributed in a week.

This move follows a recent decision by Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, mandating the KRG to present a detailed breakdown of its monthly employee salary budget to the federal Ministry of Finance. The federal government is then responsible for distributing the KRG's allocated share from the national budget.