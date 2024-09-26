KRG says it secured public servants' August, September salaries after Baghdad meeting

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that it had secured funding to pay civil servants' salaries for August and September.

A delegation from the KRG Ministry of Finance recently visited Baghdad to discuss the pressing issue of salary payments with the Iraqi federal government, an official statement by the Ministry said.

The two sides reached a number of understandings and the KRG Ministry of Finance has submitted the payroll for the months of August and September as requested by the Iraqi Ministry of Finance.

To address the existing deficit in August salaries, which amounts to 243 billion Iraqi dinars, the Iraqi federal government has decided to release the withheld cuts from February to August. Salary distributions are expected to commence early next week upon the receipt of additional funding from Baghdad, it added.

The KRG Ministry of Finance is now awaiting the commencement of the disbursement of September salaries for the region's employees and has initiated the auditing process for the payroll.

"The two sides have managed to resolve most of the issues related to duplicate biometric codes and repeated names, which were all technical problems. The names of all similar employees have been verified and resolved, with a deadline of December 31, 2024, granted to employees who do not possess biometric cards to register their data," the statement added.