Kurdistan's president, Yazidi activist call for normalization in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday met with the Yazidi human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Nadia Murad, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC59) in Germany.

A readout issued by the region's presidency said that Barzani and Murad discussed the situation in Sinjar, the living conditions of the Yazidi community, and the ongoing efforts to liberate abducted Yazidi people.

The meeting attached importance to normalization in Sinjar, reconstruction, and repatriating the displaced persons to their hometowns.

They also, according to the readout, shed light on the assistance provided by the International community to Sinjar and the Yazidi community.