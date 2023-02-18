Kurdistan's president, Norway's foreign minister discuss the situation in Syria

Shafaq News/ The president of Iraq's region of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, on Saturday met with Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC59) in Germany.

A readout issued by the region's presidency said that Barzani discussed with Huitfeldt the bilateral ties between their respective countries, Baghdad-Erbil disputes, and ongoing talks between the federal and regional governments.

The meeting touched upon Iraq's relation with its neighbors, the situation in Syria, and the Middle East, the readout concluded.