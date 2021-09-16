Kurdistan's first solar power plant to be opened soon

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's first solar power plant will be opened in Mergasur, Soran independent county, the Region's Minister of Electricity, Kamal Muhammad Saleh, said on Thursday.

The Minister's comments came in a statement to the press at the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of an electric power plant in Erbil.

"Kurdistan has taken serious measures to benefit from the renewable energy sources. It is a new experience in the Region," he said.

"The power plant sought to be installed in Rezan area in Mergasur will be functioning at a capacity of one Megawatt," the Minister said, "several projects are underway to secure 24/24 electricity to the citizens."