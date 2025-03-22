Kurdistan's Zakat al-Fitr to exceed $9M in 2025

Shafaq News/ Zakat al-Fitr in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) for 2025 is expected to exceed $9 million, the Kurdistan Branch of the International Union of Muslim Scholars announced on Saturday.

Zakat al-Fitr is a mandatory form of charity (sadaqah) in Islam, given at the end of Ramadan, when the fast is broken.

The KRI’s Supreme Council for Fatwa has set the amount for each family in the Region at 3,000 dinars ($2.29) for this year, said Abdullah Sharkawi, spokesperson for the Union, in a press statement.

If this amount is divided by Kurdistan's population, which stands at 6.5 million according to the latest census conducted by Iraq, the total zakat will reach 13 billion dinars ($9,923,664.12), he explained.