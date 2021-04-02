Kurdistan’s Prime minister praises the Sadrist Movement’s role in approving the 2021 Budget Law

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday expressed hope for resolving the differences between Baghdad and Erbil after voting on the budget law.

KRG said in a statement, Barzani called today the head of the political body of the Sadrist movement, Nassar al-Rubaie, thanking the Sadrist movement for its positive and important role in approving the federal budget law.

The Kurdish Prime Minister expressed hope that “this approval would be a step towards resolving all problems and disagreements between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government in accordance with the constitution."

Earlier, the Kurdish Official called Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Speaker of Parliament Muhammad al-Halbousi the head of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, the head of the Al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri, the Secretary-General of the Arab Project, Khamis al-Khanjar, and the Secretary-General of the Al-Jamaheer Party, Ahmad al-Jubouri (Abu Mazen).