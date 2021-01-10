The Parliament to introduce amendments to the Budget law after the second reading

Shafaq News / The Financial Committee of the Iraqi Parliament announced on Sunday its intention to install amendments to 2021 general budget law after the second reading and decided to host officials in the Ministry of Oil to discuss the financial revenues and the approved estimated price of the oil barrel.

The Finance Committee said, in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that it held a meeting today headed by MP Haitham Al-Jubouri. The meeting discussed the draft Federal Budget Law for 2021 and decided to host the head of the Fund for Reconstruction of Areas Affected by Terrorist Operations, Muhammad Al-Ani.

The statement added that al-Jubouri mandated sub-committees emerging from the Finance Committee to study independent budgets for the Supreme Judicial Council, the Council of Representatives, and the High Commission for Human Rights and prepare comprehensive studies that take into account the unnecessary expenditures.

The Finance Committee also directed to host the Director-General of the National Oil Company (SOMO), the licensing official, and the Director-General of Investments at the Ministry of Oil to discuss files related to oil revenues and the price of a barrel of oil approved by the Government in the budget compared to current oil prices and taking into account the fluctuation of those prices in The Corona pandemic continues.

The Committee also touched upon the budgets allocated to the governorates, stressing the need to complete the vital projects, provide the services, and address the infrastructure. The Committee said that it will monitor the process of allocating those funds to avoid bias and unfair distribution.

The Committee member, MP Majida Al-Tamimi, stated that tomorrow, Monday, the budget will be read for the second time by the Finance Committee, and the discussion will be opened for members of the Council to present their comments on the budget law.

Al-Tamimi said in a press statement, received by Shafaq News Agency, "the first and second readings of the budget will not introduce any changes in the Budget law presented by the Government. After the second reading, the Finance Committee will install amendments to the budget law according to the powers granted to the Council."