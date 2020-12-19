An Iraqi-Kurdish agreement had been reached on the 2021 budget, Iraqi Minister says

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Finance announced that an agreement had been reached on the 2021 budget.

The official agency quoted the Minister saying, "We reached an agreement with Kurdistan on the 2021 budget", indicating that the current delegation is discussing its allocations for the year 2020."

"The 2021 budget is reformist and no one can deny this", the Iraqi Minister stated.

The Minister of Finance announced earlier that his ministry would issue a statement regarding raising the dollar exchange rate in the 2021 budget to 1,450 dinars.