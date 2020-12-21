After Cabinet conference shows political and economic details

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi held a press conference on Monday following a special session of the Cabinet in which the budget of 2021 was approved.

Al-Kadhimi said, "The Green Zone rockets attack is a terrorist act, and we will not accept any attack on diplomatic missions in Iraq."

He added, "in this regard, we have arrested suspects, and officials of security forces."

In another context, he said that the 2021 fiscal budget will not affect all the employees’ salaries, but rather only the senior ones.

The PM said that all the political blocs agreed to the budget.

In turn, Minister of Labor Adel Al-Rikabi indicated that 40 percent of the salaries of the three presidencies and 30 percent of the total salaries of MPs and ministers will be deducted according to the 2021 budget.

A table attached to the budget showed details about the taxes imposed on officials and senior employees in the Iraqi state.

For his part, Finance Minister Ali Allawi said, "the dollar exchange rate changed to protect the economy."

"The revenue of the exchange rate will be allocated to support vulnerable groups in society," he added, noting that "the budget is the first step in the economic reform."

Today, the cabinet held special meetings headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and approved the fiscal budget of 2021.

According to the draft budget, the 2021 fiscal year worth around 91,790,155,429 dinars, with a deficit tops 58 trillion dinars.

The bill stated the export price of a barrel of oil at $ 42, at an export rate of 3,250 million barrels, including 250 thousand barrels of crude oil produced in the Kurdistan Region. And the exchange rate of the dinar at 1450 per dollar.