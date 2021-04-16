Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister welcomes the statement of five western countries condemning Erbil attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-16T20:25:48+0000
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister welcomes the statement of five western countries condemning Erbil attack

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani welcomed, on Friday, the joint statement issued by five global capitals condemning the recent attacks on Erbil.

“I welcome this clear, unanimous condemnation by friends and partners of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of the recent attack on Erbil. We have a common goal: stability and security for all the Iraqi peoples and victory in the war on ISIS.” Barzani said on twitter.

Earlier Friday, Five western countries, Washington, Berlin, Paris, Rome and London condemned "in the strongest terms" the rockets attack at an air base housing US forces in Erbil, Kurdistan, warning that it would "not tolerate" any attacks against the Coalition.

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior said, on Wednesday evening, that an attack targeted Erbil International Airport.

The Ministry said a drone dropped explosives (TNT) near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Wednesday, with no immediate reports of casualties.

"Fortunately, the explosion resulted in only material damages without any human losses” the Ministry added.

related

KRG condemns Erbil's attack and pledges to hold the perpetrators liable

Date: 2020-09-30 20:54:31
KRG condemns Erbil's attack and pledges to hold the perpetrators liable

Kurdistan Parliament demands opening an investigation in Erbil attack

Date: 2020-10-01 13:51:09
Kurdistan Parliament demands opening an investigation in Erbil attack

Erbil attack perpetrators arrested, Baghdad announces

Date: 2020-10-01 15:36:39
Erbil attack perpetrators arrested, Baghdad announces

Kurdistan authorities disclose new details about the Erbil rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-16 08:59:29
Kurdistan authorities disclose new details about the Erbil rocket attack

Erbil was targeted with 14 107 mm rockets, the Global Coalition forces confirm

Date: 2021-02-16 09:15:52
Erbil was targeted with 14 107 mm rockets, the Global Coalition forces confirm

U.S. state department: "consequences" await the perpetrators for the Erbil attack

Date: 2021-02-17 20:43:34
U.S. state department: "consequences" await the perpetrators for the Erbil attack

Ministry of Interior in Kurdistan discloses the circumstances of Erbil attack and the responsible faction

Date: 2020-09-30 20:36:24
Ministry of Interior in Kurdistan discloses the circumstances of Erbil attack and the responsible faction

Erbil attack to be discussed in E3 meeting, US official

Date: 2021-02-18 08:32:06
Erbil attack to be discussed in E3 meeting, US official