Kurdistan’s Prime Minister received head of EUAM Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani received, on Wednesday, Christoph Buik; head of mission for the European Union Advisory Mission in Iraq (EUAM Iraq).

The meeting discussed ways to develop cooperation between the relevant institutions in the Kurdistan Regional Government and the European Union Consultative Mission, especially in the field of training and assisting the police and internal security agencies to face crimes and terrorism.

Both sides discussed also the importance of developing a security strategy to confront violence and prevent extremism.

For his part; the Kurdish Prime Minister expressed readiness of the relevant institutions in the Kurdistan Regional Government to cooperate and coordinate with the European Union Mission in Iraq wishing them success in their tasks.