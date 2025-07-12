EUAM appoints German police veteran to lead Iraq mission

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The European Council has named German police official Ralf Schröder as the next head of the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) in Iraq, according to a statement published on the Council’s website.

Schröder, a senior officer with over 30 years of experience in the security sector, is widely recognized for his expertise in counter-terrorism and international security cooperation. His previous assignments include roles in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Sudan, where he worked with both German diplomatic missions and multilateral organizations such as the United Nations.

In Iraq, Schröder previously led the security team at the German embassy and played a key role in supporting international stabilization efforts. Since November 2024, he has served as deputy head of EUAM Iraq.

Launched in October 2017 at the request of the Iraqi government, EUAM Iraq was established to support the country’s civilian security sector reform. The mission is headquartered in Baghdad, with a second office in Erbil, and has seen its yearly mandate renewed multiple times to maintain Iraq’s changing priorities.

EUAM Iraq provides strategic advice to Iraqi authorities on the development and implementation of a national security strategy, ensuring it aligns with broader national priorities. Its work also covers a range of areas, including institutional reform, combating organized crime and corruption, integrated border management, protection of cultural heritage, and support for counter-terrorism efforts.

