Kurdistan’s Prime Minister expressed appreciation to Qatar for condemning Erbil Airport attacks

Shafaq News / on Friday, Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani made a phone call with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

According to KRG statement, both sides extend congratulations on Eid Al-Fitr Occasion, and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries including trade exchange.

During the call, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation to Qatar for condemning the recent attacks on Erbil International Airport, and discussed the latest regional developments.

The two sides expressed their common willingness to increase trade exchange and boost investment.