Kurdistan's Prime Minister Orders Probe into Suspicious Fatal Car Fire of Former Security Official

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday described the car fire that resulted in the death of a former officer in the 'Parastin' security agency as a "suspicious crime", ordering an immediate investigation into the incident.

The premier conveyed his condolences to the family of retired Brigadier General Mohammed Mirza, who tragically lost his life in a car fire incident in Zakho.

In response to the incident, Barzani instructed pertinent authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter, aimed at exposing the parties behind this crime.

Mohammed Mirza, who previously served as an officer in the 'Parastin' security apparatus in Zakho, passed away on Sunday evening.

Eyewitnesses reported to Shafaq News Agency that they heard the sound of an explosion prior to the eruption of the fire that engulfed Mirza's vehicle. The circumstances surrounding the event raised questions about the cause of the fire and whether it was indeed an orchestrated attack.