Kurdistan's Prime Minister Meets Turkey's President

Shafaq News/ The prime minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, and Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Tuesday met for talks on the bilateral ties and regional developments.
Barzani conveyed his congratulations to President Erdogan on his reelection in the June presidential polls, he said in a tweet following the meeting.
"We discussed advancing bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye and the latest developments in Iraq and the region," he added.
Among the attendance was also Turkey's newly inaugurated Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, the former chief of Turkey's intelligence agency, who had earlier met with Barzani.
This marks the prime minister's third official visit to Turkey, following his early arrival on Tuesday, and his first since President Erdogan's third electoral victory in early June.
Barzani and Fidan reportedly held in-depth discussions on three key themes: enhancing bilateral ties, bolstering trade relations, and keeping abreast of the latest developments in Iraq and the region, according to Kurdistan 24.
The Ankara-Erbil relations are marked by close economic and political ties, with thousands of Turkish companies operating in various sectors in the Kurdistan region.
In February, the Kurdistan region was the first foreign entity to dispatch search and rescue teams to the Turkish territories struck by devastating earthquakes. The natural disaster resulted in over 50,000 fatalities and displaced millions in southeastern Turkey.
The Turkish authorities, including President Erdogan, publicly acknowledged the humanitarian efforts of the Kurdistan region in the aftermath of the catastrophe.