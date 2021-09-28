Kurdistan's President: to draw lessons from Imam Hussein sacrifices

Shafaq News/Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, called on Tuesday to consolidate coexistence and tolerance.

On the al-Arba'in (the 40th Day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain), Barzani said on Twitter, that "Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, is the title of sacrifice to uphold the word of truth and defeat falsehood and hypocrisy."

Barzani added, "all of us, as we live the anniversary of his martyrdom (Imam Hussein), must draw lessons of struggle and sacrifice for the sake of noble principles, and make every effort to consolidate peace, coexistence, and tolerance, and reject extremism and strife."