Kurdistan's President: the Kurdish Unity is the only condition to preserve our gains

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, called on the Kurdish political parties to "unite" for making significant decisions related to the crucial issues in the Region.

Barzani said on the first anniversary of the death of the KDP leader Rowsch Nuri Shaways, "the Kurds must be one rank and one voice to preserve the gains of Kurdistan, not the positions and promotions."

"Without unifying, we cannot preserve our gains, nor develop them…we must continue the struggle together for those goals that we all sacrificed for, whether the Kurdistan Democratic Party or the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and other Kurdish political parties.

The President added, "We should all work to guarantee the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region, despite the differences and the pluralism," affirming, "the only condition for overcoming this stage is unity, in which we can achieve many future successes."

Rowsch Nuri Shaways, 74, from Al-Sulaymaniyah, is a Kurdish politician who served as the first Prime Minister of the KDP-controlled part of Kurdistan. After the invasion of Iraq that overthrew Saddam Hussein's regime, he served as one of Iraq's two vice presidents in the interim government established in 2004.