Kurdistan’s President remembers Mam Jalal

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, said on Sunday, on the fourth anniversary of the departure of the Iraqi President, Secretary-General of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Jalal Talabani.

President Barzani said in a tweet, “Today we remember the anniversary of Mam Jalal's departure, and we look with appreciation and respect to his struggle to restore the rights of the Iraqi peoples and the people of Kurdistan.”

He added that "Mam Jalal had always hoped to achieve unity and brotherhood because it is "the key to our success."