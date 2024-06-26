Kurdistan's President offers condolences to Nujaifi Family

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his condolences to former Iraqi Parliament Speaker Osama al-Nujaifi, former Nineveh Governor Atheel al-Nujaifi, and their family following the death of their father, Abdulaziz al-Nujaifi.

In a condolence message, Barzani expressed his sympathy, stating, "I share their sorrow in their time of grief, praying that the Almighty God covers the departed with His mercy and grants the family patience and solace."