Kurdistan’s President offers condolences on Passing of Deputy Zangana

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed condolences over the death of former Kurdistan Parliament member Abdul Khaleq Zangana.

In his message of condolence, President Barzani conveyed his sympathy to the family, relatives, and friends of the late.

Highlighting Zangana’s contributions, the Kurdish President noted that he was not only a “dedicated Peshmerga fighter but also a committed advocate for his people and his homeland.”

His life was marked by a “prolonged dedication to the struggle and the Peshmerga’s cause, wherein he steadfastly defended the rights of the Kurdish people.”