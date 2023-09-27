Kurdistan’s President offers condolences after tragic fire in Al-Hamdaniya District

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani extended his “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims who died and were injured in a tragic accident in the Al-Hamdaniya district.

A major fire broke out inside a wedding hall, resulting in over 115 deaths and more than 200 injuries.

In a statement from his office, he expressed sympathy and called for “God to grant the victims His mercy, patience, and a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

He also conveyed his readiness to “provide assistance during this difficult and painful time.”

The tragic incident was attributed to negligence and violations of safety conditions, including fireworks, which led to a partial collapse of the hall.

Among the casualties were women and children.