Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's President meet in Munich with Belgium Deputy Prime Minister

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-19T21:27:43+0000
Kurdistan's President meet in Munich with Belgium Deputy Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Continuing his meetings in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, President Nechirvan Barzani met with the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the repercussions of the ISIS war, the situation in the al-Hol camp in Syria, the situation of Yazidis victims and kidnapped, and other issues of common interests.

The two sides stressed the necessity of "having a comprehensive program about the culture of tolerance, coexistence, and openness to religions and nationalities, especially by education."

On Friday, a high-level Kurdish delegation headed by the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference from February 18 to 20.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President and PM held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.

related

Nechirvan Barzani invites the Kurdish parties for a holistic meeting after Newroz

Date: 2021-03-20 15:26:47
Nechirvan Barzani invites the Kurdish parties for a holistic meeting after Newroz

President Nechirvan Barzani meets in Munich with Jordan’s Deputy PM

Date: 2022-02-19 15:17:16
President Nechirvan Barzani meets in Munich with Jordan’s Deputy PM

Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Date: 2020-08-30 14:02:02
Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Faiaq calls on President Barzani to endorse an initiative to address controversial issues

Date: 2021-05-19 11:19:00
Faiaq calls on President Barzani to endorse an initiative to address controversial issues

President Barzani: Kurdistan is a factor of security and stability in the region

Date: 2021-09-15 22:20:28
President Barzani: Kurdistan is a factor of security and stability in the region

Kurdistan's President: we must prepare together for the challenges of the next stage

Date: 2021-10-12 11:52:52
Kurdistan's President: we must prepare together for the challenges of the next stage

President Barzani discusses with the US special envoy for the Global Coalition several files

Date: 2021-06-25 12:26:37
President Barzani discusses with the US special envoy for the Global Coalition several files

Kurdistan’s President meets with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Date: 2022-01-17 08:31:01
Kurdistan’s President meets with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister