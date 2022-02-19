Kurdistan's President meet in Munich with Belgium Deputy Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Continuing his meetings in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, President Nechirvan Barzani met with the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the repercussions of the ISIS war, the situation in the al-Hol camp in Syria, the situation of Yazidis victims and kidnapped, and other issues of common interests.

The two sides stressed the necessity of "having a comprehensive program about the culture of tolerance, coexistence, and openness to religions and nationalities, especially by education."

On Friday, a high-level Kurdish delegation headed by the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference from February 18 to 20.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President and PM held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.