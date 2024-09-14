Kurdistan’s President extends wishes for Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, urges unity and peace

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended his congratulations to Muslims on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, calling for unity, peace, and a renewed commitment to Islamic teachings.

"I congratulate all the Muslims of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world in general," Barzani stated. "May this holy memorial bring goodness, joy, peace, and happiness to all and be the motivator of the renewal of the instruction, the message, and the higher commandments."

President Barzani expressed hope that this occasion would promote greater harmony and stability across the region. "In this memorial, we hope peace and stability abide everywhere and focus on working together towards stability and deeper cultural unity, forgiveness, and peacefulness," he said, stressing the importance of fostering understanding among the diverse communities within Kurdistan and Iraq.

“Again the memorial of the prophet's Mawlood, Happy birthday to everyone.”