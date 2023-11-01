Kurdistan’s President and US Ambassador emphasize importance of security for Global Coalition and diplomatic missions in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and US Ambassador to Baghdad Alina L. Romanowski affirmed the significance of maintaining security for the Global Coalition forces combating ISIS and diplomatic missions across Iraq.
A statement by the Kurdish Presidency revealed that President Nechirvan Barzani received Ambassador Romanowski on Wednesday. discussions centered around the ongoing expansion of relations between Iraq, Kurdistan Region, and the United States within the framework of the US-Iraq Strategic Agreement.
Both parties reiterated their commitment to continued cooperation and emphasized the protection of the security of Global Coalition forces and diplomatic missions throughout Iraq.
Additionally, the meeting, attended by the US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, covered internal developments in the region and the latest regional developments.