Kurdistan’s President: Protecting environement is a national responsibility

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed on Friday his support for environmental protection efforts across the Region, calling the preservation of natural resources a shared national and human responsibility.

In a statement on the occasion of World Environment Day, Barzani said that the Kurdistan Region remains committed to cooperating with the Iraqi government and the international community to safeguard natural resources and secure a healthy environment for future generations.

Read more: Death in the current: Pollution decimates Iraq’s river ecosystems