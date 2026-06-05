Kurdistan’s President: Protecting environement is a national responsibility
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed on Friday his support for environmental protection efforts across the Region, calling the preservation of natural resources a shared national and human responsibility.
In a statement on the occasion of World Environment Day, Barzani said that the Kurdistan Region remains committed to cooperating with the Iraqi government and the international community to safeguard natural resources and secure a healthy environment for future generations.
Read more: Death in the current: Pollution decimates Iraq’s river ecosystems
ئهمڕۆ لە ڕۆژی جیهانیی ژینگەدا، سڵاو و پێزانین ئاراستەی سەرجەم ژینگەپارێزان، ڕێکخراوەکان و لايهنه پەیوەندیدارەکانی ههرێمى کوردستان دەکەم کە دڵسۆزانە بۆ پاراستنی سروشت و ژینگەى جوانی وڵاتەکەمان کار دەکەن.پاراستنی ژینگە و ڕووبەڕووبوونەوەی لێکەوتەکانی گۆڕانی ئاووهەوا، تهنيا ئه…— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) June 5, 2026