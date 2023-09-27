Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani extends greetings on Prophet Muhammad's Birthday

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani extended "warm congratulations" to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and worldwide on the anniversary of the Prophet's birthday.

In a press statement, President Barzani expressed his hopes for this anniversary to "bring happiness, reassurance, and enhance peace, security, and stability."

He added, "I pray to God Almighty to make this anniversary an incentive that reflects the message of peace, humanity, righteousness, lessons, and leadership of His Holiness the Prophet over Islamic society and humanity, and directs us to a better present and future."

Prophet Muhammad's Birthday is an annual public holiday in Islamic countries celebrated yearly on 12 Rabi al-Awwal on the Islamic calendar. The date moves by approximately 11 days each year on the Gregorian calendar.