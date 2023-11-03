Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani discusses military collaboration with French Defense Minister

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris on Friday, addressing various aspects of military collaboration between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and France.
The discussions focused on reinforcing strategic ties and bolstering joint efforts in combating terrorism, particularly against ISIS.
During the meeting, President Barzani and Minister Lecornu delved into the existing military cooperation, emphasizing the critical role played by France in the international coalition against ISIS.
France, with approximately 600 military advisors deployed in the Kurdistan region and Iraq, has been actively involved in training both Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army.
The talks explored avenues to enhance the ongoing training programs and strengthen the combat capabilities of regional security forces.
Additionally, the leaders reviewed the implementation of the strategic agreement between France and Iraq, focusing on developing relations between the Kurdistan Region, Baghdad, and France.
President Barzani expressed gratitude for France's support and reiterated the Kurdistan Region's commitment to collaborative efforts in maintaining regional stability.
This meeting follows President Barzani's earlier discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.