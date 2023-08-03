Kurdistan's President Announces Date for Sixth Parliamentary Elections

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, on Thursday issued a regional decree announcing the sixth parliamentary elections for Kurdistan to be held on February 25, 2024.

In a press conference in Erbil earlier today, the spokesperson for the Presidency of the Region, Dilshad Shahab, read the decree, stating, "Based on the provisions of the second paragraph of Article 10 of the Law of the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region No. (1) for the year 2005 as amended, we decree as follows: First, the date of February 25, 2024, is determined as the date for the general elections for the Parliament of Kurdistan - Iraq for its sixth term."

Shahab urged all relevant authorities to cooperate and coordinate with the Independent High Electoral Commission to ensure the seamless execution of the decree, emphasizing that "This decree is to be implemented from the date of its issuance and published in the Official Gazette."