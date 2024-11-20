Kurdistan successfully completes the first two phases of census

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region Minister of Planning, Dara Rashid, announced the successful completion of the first and second phases of the census in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), noting that the issues facing the census are very few compared to the large scale of the operation.

In a press conference held in Erbil, Rashid stated that the population census is “very important because it determines the population count and helps determine Kurdistan's fair share of the national budget.” He emphasized that the process provides “very accurate” data about the population.

He added that the curfew began at 12:00 a.m. and will continue until 12:00 a.m. tomorrow. It will be limited, unlike the curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Statistic Directorate in Erbil announced the start of the first phase of Iraq's nationwide census, outlining its implementation in the KRI. The first phase ended in November 19, and the second phase was meant to be in November 20-22. The third phase will extend into early December.

Iraq is set to conduct its first national census in over 27 years on November 20-21, 2024. The last comprehensive census was held in 1987, with a partial count in 1997 that excluded the KRI. Since then, the country has relied on estimates from unofficial research institutes and organizations.

The census will include Iraqi citizens and non-citizens within the country's borders. Non-citizens will complete a modified questionnaire. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is partnering with Iraq to support this initiative, underscoring its importance for future planning and development.