Kurdistan Region’s population exceeds 14% of Iraq’s total

The Kurdistan Region’s population now makes up more than 14% of Iraq’s total, Kurdish Planning Minister Dara Rashid said, citing final census figures released this week.

Speaking at a press conference in Erbil on Thursday, Rashid criticized the Iraqi government’s funding mechanism for the 2024 nationwide census, explaining that the Iraqi Government allocated about 500 billion IQD (approximately $333M) for the process, while the Kurdistan Region received only 12 billion IQD. Under the Region’s previously recognized 12% share, he noted, its allocation should have been closer to 50 billion IQD.

“Even with limited resources and a very short timeframe, we managed to conduct one of the most accurate censuses, and this was acknowledged by the federal government,” he said.

According to the figures presented on Thursday, the Kurdistan Region’s population reached 6,519,129. The country’s total population stood at 46,118,793 — including 45,778,662 Iraqi citizens and 340,131 foreign residents.

The November 20–21, 2024, census was Iraq’s first comprehensive nationwide enumeration in 37 years.

