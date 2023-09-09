Kurdistan's PM expresses solidarity with Morocco following tragic earthquake

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, took to "X", formerly known as Twitter, to convey his solidarity with Morocco in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that claimed over a thousand lives in the North African nation.

"I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in today’s devastating earthquake in Morocco. I offer the Kurdistan Region’s solidarity with the people and government of Morocco in this difficult time," wrote Barzani on the popular social media platform.

This message came as Moroccan authorities reported a substantial increase in the death toll following the severe earthquake that rattled the nation late on Friday night. State television cited the Interior Ministry, confirming that 1,037 individuals lost their lives while over 1,200 others sustained injuries in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the High Atlas mountain range, a rugged region that amplified the earthquake's destructive force.